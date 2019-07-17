SSB recruitment 2019: Government job alert! Fresh Constable GD posts on offer at ssb.nic.in, check details

SSB recruitment 2019. (Photo: PTI)

SSB recruitment 2019: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited application from candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) at ssb.nic.in. Candidates who are Indian citizens (both male and female) can apply for the posts on offer on the official website. The posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group-“C” under Sports Quota in Sashastra Seema Bal, Government Of India, Ministry of Home Affairs. They are temporary in nature but are likely to be continued. Take a look at the below mentioned details for more information.

SSB recruitment 2019: Post details

A total of 150 constable posts are on offer across-

Football – 05

Basketball – 15

Hockey – 07

Shooting (Sports) – 09

Archery – 05

Athletics – 30

Gymnastics – 07

Wrestling – 21

Boxing – 05

Judo – 10

Weight Lifting – 06

Body Building – 02

Cycling – 03

Equestrian – 03

Badminton – 04

Taekwondo (Kyurugi) – 08

Salary: Rs. 21700- Rs 69100 as per 716 CPC and other allow!inces as admissible ii! the Force from time to time under the rules/ instructions

SSB recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application process begins – July 13, 2019

Last date for application – August 11, 2019

SSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 18 to 23 years

– Interested candidates should have completed their class 10th examination from a recognized board or institution.

– They should have also qualified the Sports Achievement that are mentioned in the notification

SSB recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts of Constable (General Duty) under the Sashastra Seema Bal on the basis of Measurement of Height, Documentation, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Measurement of Chest and Weight, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

SSB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions and detailed advertisement available in Employment Newspaper/ on SSB Recruitment website www.ssbrectt.gov.in carefully before applying for the post. They will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees through net-banking/ credit card/ debit card/ Challan towards the fulfilment of the application.