SSB Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 181 posts, apply at www.ssbrectt.gov.in

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for various posts in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The following vacancies are on offer namely, SI (Staff Nurse Female), ASI (Pharmacist), ASI (Operation Theatre Technician), ASI (Dental Technician), ASI (Stenographer), Head Constable (Min). Eligible candidates may apply within 30 days (September 10, 2018) from the date of publication of the advertisement. A total of 181 posts are available. Out of these, vacancies for SI(Staff Nurse Female) is 23, ASI (Pharmacist) 18, ASI (Operation theatre technician) 02, ASI (Dental Technician) 02, ASI (Radiographer) 08, ASI (Stenographer) 54 and Head Constable 74.

Educational qualification:

For Staff Nurse staff, a candidate must be class 12th pass and three years Diploma in general nursing. Also, must have two years of experience.

ASI (Pharmacist) – 12th pass with science and 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) – 12th pass with science and Diploma in Operation Theater Technician

ASI (Dental Technician) – 12th pass with science and Diploma in Dental Hygienist

ASI (Radiographer) – 12th pass with science and 2 years Diploma in Radio-Diagnosis

For Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) – Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate

For Head Constable (Ministerial) – Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate

Age limit:

For Head Constable and ASI (Stenographer), the age limit is 18 to 25 years.

For Staff Nurse, the age limit is 21 to 30 years.

For all other posts, the age limit is 20 to 30 years.

The candidates are advised to read the notification in detail. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for the posts within 30 days (September 10, 2018) from the date of the publication of this advertisement in the Employment news.