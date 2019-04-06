Sreedhanya Suresh becomes first tribal woman from Kerala to crack civil services exam

By: | Updated: April 6, 2019 2:05 AM

Sreedhanya (22), hailing from Wayanad district, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kerala to clear the All India civil services exams. Sreedhanya (22), hailing from Wayanad district, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. Other Keralites who got the top ranks in the exam are R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66).

“Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future,” Vijayan said in his Facebook post.

He also congratulated other students from the state who cleared the exam. A total of 29 Keralites have cleared the exam. “I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here event though there is a considerably large tribal population. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations to overcome all hurdles,” Sreedhanya told media. Out of the 759 ranks declared today, 577 ranks were bagged by males and 182 by females.

