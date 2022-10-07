Southern Railways invites applications for 1,343 apprentices – How to apply and other details

The Southern Railways has invited applications for 1,343 apprentices in different trades in various divisions, workshops or units. While only those candidates living under the jurisdiction may apply, those interested may submit their applications at the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The last date to apply for candidates is October 31, 2022. Those looking to apply may note that the minimum age for the above said posts is 15 and must not be over 22/24 years of age in the case of ex-ITI/freshers or MLT, the Southern Railway notification said.

The final selection of candidates will be done by the Southern Railway on the basis of a merit list of candidates who apply for jobs. However, in case the two candidates have the same markers, the older candidate will get selected. Apart from this, in the case of two candidates having the same date of birth, the candidates who pass the matriculation exam earlier will get the preference.

Out of the 1,343 candidates, 110 posts are for the freshers’ category, even as 1,233 are in the ex-ITI category. It may be noted that those looking to apply for painters, fitters and welders must have passed class 10th with at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Similarly, those looking to apply for Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology) must have passed Class 12 th with a 20 percent aggregate under 10, 2 education system with physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Also, those candidates looking to apply for the post of Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Machinist, or wireman must have passed class 10th under 10 +2 System of education and the ITI course relevant in relevant trade.

Last month, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result of Computer Based Test 2 (CBT) 2019 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for various jobs in pay level 6. Candidates were asked to check and download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board also published the number of provisionally qualified candidates for document verification. It also released the cut-off marks. The test was earlier held on July 30, 2022.