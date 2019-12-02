Southern Railway recruitment 2019: Notification issues for apprentice posts, apply at sr.indianrailways.gov.in

The last date to submit the application online is December 31, 2019

Southern Railway has issued an official notification inviting applications for recruitment to several posts for Apprentice. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application online is December 31, 2019.

Important dates-

Opening date of online application- December 1, 2019

Closing date of online application- December 31, 2019

Vacancy details-

The vacancy has been listed at three workshops- Carriage Works, Perambur; Central Workshop, Golden Rock; and Signal and Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur.

Carriage Works, Perambur- 1,208 posts

Central Workshop, Golden Rock- 667 posts

Signal and Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur- 1,654 posts

Age limit-

The interested candidates should be over 15 years old and should not have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively. However, there is an age relaxation of 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC, 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and 10 years for PwD.

Application fee-

The candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women are not required to pay the application fee.

Selection procedure-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in matriculation and ITI examinations. However, freshers will be selected on the basis of their marks scored in SSLC/Matriculation examination.

Educational qualifications-

The willing applicants must have passed 10th class examination under 10, 10+2 system or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate. The candidate should have passed ITI Course in relevant trades from a recognized institution. For candidates, applying for MLT, they must possess a certificate of 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Know how to apply-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidates need to click on careers and then click on the vacancy for ‘Apprentice’.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to register themselves.

(4) After the registration, click on log-in and enter all the relevant details with proper images as asked for.

(5) Pay the application fee.