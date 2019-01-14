South Western Railway to recruit Junior and Senior Technical Associates, Here’s how to apply at www.cnbnc.in

South Western Railway Recruitment 2019: South Western Railway has invited application for vacancies in the post of Senior Technical Associate and Junior Technical Associate. The last date of application is February 1, 2019.

The total number of vacant posts is 81.

In the Civil Engineering Department (Works), the total number of vacant posts in the senior post is 28 and in junior post is 46. In the Civil Engineering Department (Signal & Telecommunication), the total number of vacant posts in the senior post is 5 and in junior post is 2.

SW Railway Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria:

Civil Engineering Department (Works):

Senior Technical Associate: Candidate should have a four years Bachelors’ degree in either Civil Engineering or any substream of it, from a recognised university or institute.

Junior Technical Associate: Candidate should have a three years diploma or B.Sc. in Civil Engineering or any substream of it, from a recognised university or institute.

Civil Engineering Department (Signal & Telecommunication):

Senior Technical Associate: Candidate should have four years of Bachelor’s Degree in Signal & Electrical/ Communication Engineering/ Information Telecom Technology/ Electronics or M.Sc Electronics or A combination of any sub-stream of basic stream of Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

Junior Technical Associate: Candidate should have three years of Diploma in Signal & Electrical/ Communication/ Information Telecomm/ Electronic/ Communication Technology. Engineering or A combination of any sub-stream of basic stream of Electrical/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

South Western Railway Recruitment: Age Limit:

The age limit for Senior Technical Associate in both civil and Signal and Telecom is 20 to 33 years. The age limit for Junior Technical Associate in both civil and Signal and Telecom is 18 years.

SW Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

1. Visit the official website of Personnel Department of Construction Organisation in South Western Railway – www.cnbnc.in

2. Click on Apply Online under the section named as JTA/STA Notification

3. Fill in the application form with relevant details

4. After submitting the application, take a print out

5. Keep the application number for further reference.