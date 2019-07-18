South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Check last date, salary and other details for various posts at southindianbank.com | Apply Now

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Apply now for a number of Probationary Legal Officers posts in Scale I cadre in the South Indian Bank at southindianbank.com.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at southindianbank.com. The posts on offer are for Probationary Legal Officers in Scale I cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of the bank now to fill the application form. It is to be noted that there are no other means of application for this vacancy. Candidates need to make sure that they have a valid email id in his/her name before applying for the posts on offer. Check the details below to know more.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Important dates
Online Application -Start Date: July 17, 2019
Online Application – End Date: July 28, 2019
Online Test date: August 11, 2019
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Post Details
A total number of 12 posts are on offer Probationary Legal Officers in Scale I cadre. It is to be noted that the vacancy is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
- Age limit – Not more than 28 years
- Educational Qualification- Interested candidates should have passed class 10th and 12th with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks in LLBunder regular course
- Work Experience (desirable) – Candidates with experience at Bar or other Banks/ FIs as Legal Officers will be given preference
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Salary
Candidates will get an IBA approved pay scale of Rs 23700-980/7 – 30560- 1145/2 – 32850-1310/7 – 42020 plus DA, HRA and other allowances.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the posts on offer on the basis of their performance in the online test ann personal interview. The initial shortlisting will be done on the basis of the marks scored in the online test. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the online test and personal interview. Candidates need to note that the bank reserves the right to make the required changes in the selection process.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply
Candidates who wish to take part in the South Indian Bank recruitment process can visit the official website at southindianbank.com. ON the homepage, they can click on the APPLY ONLINE link after which they will be redirected to the ‘New Registration’ page. Complete the form and save a copy for the future.
