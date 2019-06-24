South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Apply now for over 500 posts at southindianbank.com | Check salary, other details

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Online applications invited for Probationary Officers and Probationary Clerk posts at southindianbank.com. Check details and apply now.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank has invited online application from interested and eligible candidates for over 500 posts at southindianbank.com. Candidates can visit the official website to fill the online applications now. The posts on offer are to fill up the vacancies for Probationary Officers and Probationary Clerks. The online application process has already commenced on the website and the same will be thee till June 30. All communication regarding call letter for the Online Test and Personal Interview will be done via the official website itself. The period of probation for both the posts is 2 years. Confirmation of the posts will be subject to satisfactory performance during the period of probation. Check the details below to know more.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Online Application Starts – June 19, 2019
Online Application Ends – June 30, 2019
Online Test Date for Probationary Officers – July 25, 2019
Online Test Date for Probationary Clerks – July 26, 2019
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Post details
Probationary Officers – 160
Probationary Clerks – For North Zone – 75
Probationary Clerks – For South Zone – 310
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
- Probationary Officers
– X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course
– Age limit: Not more than 25 years.Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.
- Probationary Clerks
– X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course
– Age limit: Not more than 26 years.Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Salary
- Probationary Officers
– IBA approved pay scale of Rs. 23700– 980/7 – 30560- 1145/2 – 32850- 1310/7 – 42020 plus DA, HRA & other allowances.
- Probationary Clerks
– Rs. 11765 – 655/3 – 13730 – 815/3 – 16175 – 980/4 – 20095 – 1145/7 – 28110 – 2120/1 – 30230 – 1310/1 – 31540
South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply
Candidates need to follow the detailed guidelines that have been listed by the bank in its notification. The firstly need to complete the registration process, then pay the application fees and then thirdly Scan and upload necessary documents. It is to be noted that the applications can only be filled Online till June 30. No other mode of application will be accepted.
