South Indian Bank PO Exam Result 2018 released; candidates may check at southindianbank.in

The South Indian Bank has released PO result 2018 on the official website southindianbank.in. Those looking to check their results Probationary Officers (PGDBF) and results Probationary Officers recruitment may do so from the website.

The bank has also issued notifications for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course in Manipal Global Education Services Privat Limited, Bangalore. Candidates after completing their course within given time would be offered the job in the bank as Probationary Officer in Scale-I.

Candidates who appeared for South Indian Bank PO and PGDBF examination will have to follow below steps to check results.

* Candidates are required to click on link southindianbank.in/recruitnew/#no-back-button to check results of Probationary Officers (PGDBF) as also Probationary Officers recruitment.

* Probationary Officers (PGDBF): Click on above link

* Probationary Officers recruitment: Click on above link

On both links, candidates are required to give their application numbers, roll number as well as their date of birth(in DD-MM-YYYY format).