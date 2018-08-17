South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 329 posts – Apply at secr.indianrailwavs.gov.in

For general category, minimum age limit required is 18, while maximum needed is 42.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has issued notification for jobs in Group A, Group B, Others as also NTPC Graduates. In all, it has issued advertisement for 329 posts. Those planning to apply may send their applications through the prescribed format on or before September 17. They may apply at secr.indianrailwavs.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Group A: 212 vacant posts

ALP:Elect./Power/Train Lighting/TRS/TRD, Technician-lll/Signal/Telecom, Bridge, Bla€ksmith (En8g.) & (S&T), Welder (Engineering), Diesel Mechanical, Fitter, Diesel Electrical/ANC

Group B: 32 vacant posts

Others: 7 vacant posts

NTPC: 78 vacant posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these posts must have required certificate/degree/mark sheet from any recognised educational university/board or its equivalent. Those with higher educational qualification may also apply.

Age Limit

For general category, minimum age limit required is 18, while maximum needed is 42.

For those in OBC category, the minimum required age is 18 and the maximum 45.

Candidates in SC/ST also have minimum age limit of 18, while the maximum required is 47.

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply may visit official website www.secr.indianrailwavs.gov.in. After clicking on this site they may apply for the post on or before September 17.

Last month, the South East Central Railway had issued notification for 432 posts. It invited applications for the post of Apprentice. Candidates were asked to send their application through a post on or before the deadline. The last date to apply was July 31. the advertisement had said that the needed to be between 15 to 24 years of age. The notification had also said that candidates had to be class 10 pass under 10+2 system or its equivalent. He/she must have also passed ITI course in relevant fields from any recognised institution.