South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Multiple Group C, D posts on offer; Check details here

The South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Group C and Group D. The interested applicants need to apply through online mode by visiting the official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit an application online is November 11, 2019. However, the candidates belonging from North-East states and Union Territories can submit their applications till November 26, 2019.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Seventh pay commission and additional grade pay of Rs 1,900 per month.

South Central Railway jobs 2019: Important dates

Beginning of online application: October 12, 2019

Last date of online application: November 11, 2019

South Central Railway recruitment: Age limit

The upper age limit of the ‘Group C’ applicants should not be more than 30 years while for ‘Group D’ candidates, the upper age limit is 33 years. However, relaxation of age is there as per the rules and regulations of the GoI.

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 posts.

Group C: 2 posts

Group D: 12 posts

South Central Railway vacancy 2019: Educational qualification

The minimum educational qualification of the interested applicants should be class 10 or SSC. The applicants need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in average from any recognised board in India.

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Address to send the application

The willing candidates need to send their filled application to the following address-

Senior Personnel Officer (Engineering and Recruitment), Office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th floor, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad – 500025, Telangana.

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates applying for Group C posts need to pay an application fee of Rs 400. However, for candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWDs/Women/Minorities and EWS need to pay Rs 250 for the application fee.