South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Check how to apply

South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: South Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of several posts through Sports quota. The candidates who are willing to apply can do so on or before August 21, 2018.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for the recruitment of several posts through Sports quota. The candidates who are willing to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before August 21, 2018.

Notification details:-

Advertisement number: SCR/P-HQ/129/Sports/2018-19

Important dates:-

Opening date of application: July 21, 2018

Last date of application: August 21, 2018

However, for the residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahoul and Spiti districts, Panji sub division of Himachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands is September 05, 2018.

SCR Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details:-

There are total 21 posts. They are as follows:

Athletics (Men): 02 posts

Athletics (Women): 02

Basket Ball (Men): 02

Basket Ball (Women): 02

Boxing (Men): 01post

Cricket (Men): 02 posts

Handball (Men): 01post

Handball (Women): 01post

Kabaddi (Men): 02 posts

Kabaddi (Women): 02 posts

Kho-Kho (Men): 01post

Volleyball (Men): 01 post

Volleyball (Women): 01 post

Weightlifting (Men): 01post

SCR Recruitment 2018 Educational qualification:-

The applicants should be class 10th passed. He/She should have SSC or equivalent with ITI Certificate and 12th (10+2 Stage) or Intermediate Examination.

Norms for SCR Recruitment 2018:-

He/She must:

1. Represented the Country in any of the Category-B Championships/ events (OR)

2. At least 3rd Position in any of the Category-C Championships/ events (OR)

3. At least 3rd Position in Senior/ Youth/ Junior National Championships (OR)

4. At least 3rd Position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association. (OR)

5. At least 3rd Position in All India Inter-University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities. (OR)

6. 1st Position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

Selection procedure for South Central Railway recruitment 2018:-

An applicant will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them under:

1. For game skill, physical fitness and Coach’s observations during Trials- 40 Marks

2. For assessment of recognized Sports Achievement as per norms- 50 Marks

3. For Educational Qualification- 5 Marks

4. For General Intelligence, Personality etc.- 5 Marks

How to apply for South Central Railway recruitment 2018:-

The willing candidates can apply for the above-mentioned post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to following address- The Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Room No. 416, Office of the Chief Personnel Officer, 4th Floor, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad – 500025 (Telangana).