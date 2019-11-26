South Central Railway announces vacancies for several posts! Check details here

Railway jobs: South Central Railway announces vacancies for several posts!

Railway Jobs 2019: South Central Railways of Indian Railways has released notification inviting application for several vacancies in various vacant posts of apprentices. The vacancies are in posts like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder, who will be appointed in 27 different units of SC Railways.

The submission process began on November 9, 2019, and will continue till December 8, 2019. The interested candidates should apply through the official website of SC Railway at — scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South Central Railways Apprentice: Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacancies: 4,103

AC Mechanic: 249 (SC 36 ST 18 OBC 66 EWS 24 UR 105)

Carpenter: 16 (SC 2 ST 1 OBC 4 EWS 1 UR 8)

Diesel Mechanic: 640 (SC 95 ST 48 OBC 172 EWS 63 UR 262)

Electrician/ Electronics: 18 (SC 2 ST 1 OBC 4 EWS 1 UR 10)

Electrician: 871 (SC 130 ST 65 OBC 235 EWS 87 UR 354)

Electronic Mechanic: 102 (SC 15 ST 7 OBC 27 EWS 10 UR 43)

Fitter: 1460 (SC 218 ST 109 OBC 394 EWS 145 UR 594)

Machinist: 74 (SC 11 ST 5 OBC 19 EWS 7 UR 32)

MMW: 24 (SC 3 ST 1 OBC 6 EWS 2 UR 12)

MMTM: 12 (SC 1 ST 0 OBC 3 EWS 1 UR 7)

Painter: 40 (SC 5 ST 3 OBC 10 EWS 3 UR 19 )

Welder: 597 (SC 89 ST 44 OBC 161 EWS 60 UR 243)

South Central Railways Apprentice 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the notification reading “ACT APPRENTICE-2019 Online Application Registration”

Step 3: Click on “Proceed for filing up the application”

Step 4: Log in with email address and other relevant details

Step 5: Fill in the form – upload scanned copy of photograph, signature and other documents

Step 6: Click on ‘submit’

Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

South Central Railways Recruitment: Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts of apprentice should have class 10 pass candidate or its equivalent from a recognised central or state board, with minimum 50% marks.

They should also have an ITI Certificate in the relevant field from the institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Railway Jobs: Age limit:

Those applying for the posts should be between 15 to 24 years of age, as of December 8, 2019. However, relaxation will be allowed for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

South Central Railways Recruitment 2019: Application Fee:

Every candidate except SC, ST, Female candidates of all communities and PWBD candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 100, through the online mode. The payment should be made through net banking, debit or credit card or SBI UPI.