Son of vegetable vendor lands top job with Amazon after practice of 12-14 hours per day

Setting a remarkable example of beating all odds, a 25 year old son of a vegetable vendor has got placed with Amazon. Hrishikesh Raskar who studied at IIT Roorkee has got placed as a backend engineer with one of world’s biggest conglomerates US-based Amazon, the Indian Express reported. Life was not a bed of roses for Raskar who passed out from the IIT Roorkee and could not find a job to his liking. Raskar soon joined an emerging startup as his first assignment. Fully aware of his family’s precarious economic state, Raskar from the very beginning of his studies understood that education has the potential to take his family to a higher ladder. Raskar then worked immensely hard throughout his school education and landed up at one of the country’s finest engineering institutions Indian Institute of Roorkee.

During his education and even while working Raskar never shied away from putting in some extra hours to contribute to the family’s depleted finances. Raskar took up odd jobs like freelance tech writing to online tutoring to earn some extra income along with his job. However, making his ends meet was not the prime motivation for Raskar as he constantly put in about 12-14 hours a day in honing his backend engineering skills. Weekends were something that he would look forward to as he could devote the maximum time to backend foundational practice.

On the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Raskar in a felicitation ceremony said that he was grateful towards his loving family and encouraging friends. Looking back at his journey, he said that brushing up his fundamentals and relearning the engineering principles held him in good stead Raskar added that his aim was to become someone who could apply the foundational knowledge to tackle problems and offer innovative solutions.