Solar Industry shining with job offers, ‘Green Jobs’ to be the next big thing

Solar Industry is witnessing an unprecedented growth in India which has opened a vast window of opportunities for job seekers. According to a recent report by Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) solar power sector created 164,400 jobs during 2016-17.

Another report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) claimed that the country could add three million new jobs if the renewable energy sector continues with its current growth trajectory.

Going forward, aspiring employees and the employers, both will have to understate the niche skills required for this sector. The employers will need a better understanding of employment and formulate appropriate policies to support the expansion of the renewable energy sector.

Not just industrial policies, the education and training of new workers are also going to be the prime focus. India’s Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Skill India mission is providing training and education for various Green Job profiles including Rooftop Solar Grid Engineers and Solar Sector Trainers. The recently launched SCGJ, which is aligned to the National Skill Development Mission, is identifying and training job seekers in different ‘Green Jobs’ and preparing a workforce under its ‘Surya Mitra’ programme.

Tanmay Bishnoi, who heads Standard and Research wing of SCGJ, told FE.com that given the humongous scope solar sector offers, the council, in association with government, private and NGOs, has already established more than 450 training centres across seven states in the country. “We offer 44 training courses and have trained around 40,000 candidates who are ready to take on different green jobs,” he added.

This very much reflects in IRENA’s report which stated that in the Solar sector 46% of jobs are coming from construction and installation segment. O&M and manufacturing accounted for 35% and 19% jobs, respectively.

Asked about which job profiles will provide most opportunities, Bishnoi identified PV designers and engineers as the top job profile in the solar sector followed by installation experts, Operation and Maintenance Engineers and Business Development executives for rooftop PVs. A report by world economic forum also identified Renewable Energy Engineer as one of the emerging job profiles in the next five years.

Vijay Kumar, who runs one such nodal training centre in UP’s Noida told FE.com about that under the Surya Mitra programme the company is offering three month’s training programmes in implementation and installation of photovoltaic solar panels. Freshers completing these courses are getting jobs in various Solar Energy firms and earning around 15,000 rupees per month, and trained engineers completeing this course can expect a higher salary bracket starting from 25,000 rupees per month.