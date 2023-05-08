IT services leader NTT DATA and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services have released the report ‘Bridging the Skills Gap: Towards an Equal Workplace’, according to which 62% of employers in India intend to hire more women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) fields during FY24, and these include companies in the following sectors:

Retail/e-commerce: According to the report, the retail/e-commerce sector anticipates a significant increase of 12% in the hiring of STEM-qualified women employees in FY24. “The rise of online shopping has increased the demand for technology-driven solutions, making the sector more reliant on technology and STEM-qualified professionals,” an NLB Services spokesperson told FE. “This has led to an increase in demand for women with STEM qualifications — those who can design and implement solutions to improve customer experience, optimise supply chain management, and enhance data analytics.

Healthcare and pharma: This sector expects an increase of 11% in the hiring of women employees in FY24. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector has seen a rapid transformation with the increased adoption of digital technologies such as telemedicine, AI-powered medical devices, and big data analytics. “Women with STEM qualifications have a crucial role to play in this sector as they bring a unique perspective and skillset to address complex healthcare challenges,” the spokesperson said.

IT/ITeS: It anticipates an increase of 10% in the hiring of STEM-qualified women employees in FY24.

Construction and real estate: The report noted that women with STEM qualifications can bring innovative solutions to optimise construction processes, improve energy efficiency, and enhance building safety and sustainability. This sector predicts an increase of 10% in the hiring of STEM-qualified women employees in FY24.

FMCG: It expects an increase of 9% in the hiring of STEM-qualified women employees in FY24. “The sector is highly reliant on technology to drive innovation, and women with STEM qualifications can play a vital role in developing technology-driven solutions,” the report added.