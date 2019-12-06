Skill India: Govt trains over 69 lakh youth in four years under PMKVY

More than 69 lakh people have been trained under PMKVY.

Skill India Scheme: The Union government has trained over 69 lakh youth in the last four years under its ambitious Skill India programme to boost employment in the country. According to a study conducted in 2015, the government estimated that more than 10 crore youth will enter the workforce in the next 7 years. and it will need to train one crore youth annually. In order to bridge the huge skill-gap, the government has been running 40 schemes and programmes for skill development in the country through 20 ministries and departments, said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for skill development and entrepreneurship.

In addition to these schemes, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has also trained 69.3 lakh youth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in the last four years. The scheme was launched in 2016 with a budgetary allocation of 12,000 crores for four years.

As per the national policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 2015, 104.62 million fresh entrants to the workforce are required to be skilled by 2022.

In its first tenure, Prime Minister Modi’s government was criticised by the opposition for jobless growth. According to the job survey conducted by NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) for FY 2017-18, the unemployment rate in the country was more than 6%, a record high for over four decades. It prompted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to accuse the government of pursuing a growth model that was causing job-losses.

It has always been a challenge for policy makers to ensure that the fresh people entering the workforce become employable. Skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that a study conducted by NSDC indicates that the short-term courses offered under the PMKVY have substantially increased the employment potential of youth.

“The evaluation study of PMKVY 2.0 by NSDC indicates that individuals trained and certified under Short Term Training (STT) are 1.8 times more likely to get employed and there is an increase in employment and average monthly income of skilled youth,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to short-term training, the scheme also certifies the prior learning of skilled people. According to the study, the recognition of prior learning has helped the people in the unorganised sector.

“Under the recognition of prior learning (RPL) certification, individuals have been benefited in terms of increase in self-confidence, improvement in technical knowledge, soft-skills and average monthly income,” said the minister.