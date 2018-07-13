SJVN Recruitment 2018: Jobs notification issued, apply at sjvn.nic.in

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test an interview.

The SJVN Limited has issued notification for a number of posts for junior engineer (trainee)/junior officer (trainee). Candidates looking to apply may do so in prescribed format on or before July 30. They may apply at www.sjvn.nic.in.

Important dates:

Last Date to apply: July 30

Vacancy Details:

Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior Officer (Trainee)

Civil -20 Posts

Electrical -12 Posts

Mechanical -8 Posts

Human Resource -6 Posts

Finance and Accounts -6 Posts

Qualification

Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior Officer (Trainee): Candidates must have a diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

HR: He/she must have done graduation with one/ two-year full-time postgraduate Degree/ Diploma in Social Works / Personnel Management / Business Management / Labor Welfare / Public Administration/Office Management.

Accounts and Finance: Applicants must be Inter-CA or Inter-CMA(Simple Pass) or full-time M Com degree

Selection procedure for Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior.Officer (Trainee) positions

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online through the official website www.sjvn.nic.in. The last date to apply online is July 30.