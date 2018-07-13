SJVN Recruitment 2018: Jobs notification issued, apply at sjvn.nic.in

The SJVN Limited has issued notification for a number of posts for junior engineer (trainee)/junior officer (trainee). Candidates looking to apply may do so in prescribed format on or before July 30. They may apply at www.sjvn.nic.in.
Important dates:
Last Date to apply: July 30
Vacancy Details:
Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior Officer (Trainee)
Civil -20 Posts
Electrical -12 Posts
Mechanical -8 Posts
Human Resource -6 Posts
Finance and Accounts -6 Posts
Qualification
Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior Officer (Trainee): Candidates must have a diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.
HR: He/she must have done graduation with one/ two-year full-time postgraduate Degree/ Diploma in Social Works / Personnel Management / Business Management / Labor Welfare / Public Administration/Office Management.
Accounts and Finance: Applicants must be Inter-CA or Inter-CMA(Simple Pass) or full-time M Com degree
Selection procedure for Junior Engineer (Trainee) / Junior.Officer (Trainee) positions
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test an interview
How to Apply
Candidates may apply online through the official website www.sjvn.nic.in. The last date to apply online is July 30.