SJVN Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Know how to apply

SJVN Recruitment 2018: SJVN Limited has invited applications related to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) and Junior Officer (Trainee). Those candidates who are willing to apply can proceed through the prescribed format on or before July 30, 2018.

SJVN Recruitment 2018 Notification details:-

Advertisement No: 83/2018

SJVN Recruitment 2018 Important dates:-

Closing Date of Application: 30 July 2018

SJVN Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:-

There are total 52 posts for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee) and Junior Officer (Trainee).

Jr. Engineer (Trainee) / Jr. Officer (Trainee):

1. Civil -20 Posts

2. Electrical -12 Posts

3. Mechanical -8 Posts

4. HR -6 Posts

5. Finance and Accounts -6 Posts

SJVN Recruitment 2018 Educational Qualification:-

1. Jr. Engineer (Trainee) / Jr. Officer (Trainee): For this post, a candidate should be Diploma holder in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

2. HR: To apply for this post, a candidate should be a Graduate with one/ two-year Full-time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management / Social Works / Labor Welfare / Business Management / Office Management / Public Administration.

3. Finance and Accounts: To apply for this post, an applicant must have a degree in Inter-CA or Inter-CMA(Simple Pass) or full-time M.Com.

Selection procedure for SJVN Recruitment 2018:-

The selection procedure for Jr. Engineer (Trainee) / Jr. Officer (Trainee) Posts will be on the basis of Written test followed by a personal interview.

How to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2018:-

A candidate needs to apply online through the official website. The last date for online application submission is July 30, 2018.

About SJVN:-

SJVN Limited, is a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule –‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Government of India, was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of the Government of India (GOI) and the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP). SJVN is a listed Company having shareholders pattern of 63.93 per cent with Government of India, 26.85 per cent with Government of Himachal Pradesh and rest of 9.22 per cent with Public.