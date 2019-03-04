Shortage of analytics talent real, as many as 97,000 positions vacant in India

Accounting for 24% of total analytics jobs, Bengaluru continues to be the hub.

A study on hiring trends in the analytics sector in India, conducted by edtech company Great Learning, indicates that 97,000 positions related to analytics and data science are currently vacant due to a dearth of qualified talent. A majority of these job openings are for junior roles. The number of unfilled positions has seen an increase of 45% over last year, indicating the widening talent gap in the industry.

“Around 70% of job openings this year are for candidates with less than five years of experience, an increase of 8% over last year. Opportunities for freshers have also increased with openings accounting for 21% of analytics jobs, compared to 17% last year, and 31% job openings in the sector this year are for professionals with over five years of experience,” the study noted.

Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning, said, “A 45% increase in the supply gap in just a year indicates the pace at which businesses are adopting analytics and data-based decision making. The need of the hour is for professionals to reskill and get job ready. Companies are also looking inwards to identify talent.”

City-wise demand

Accounting for 24% of total analytics jobs, Bengaluru continues to be the hub. Financial centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai have increased their share of analytics jobs this year, with Delhi NCR contributing 22% of analytics jobs, Mumbai contributing 15% and Chennai 7%.

Salary trends

According to the study, the median salary being offered for analytics jobs in India is Rs 11.5 lakh per annum. There has been an increase in the number of analytics jobs offering more than Rs 15 lakh per annum. In fact, 23% of all advertised jobs last year were offering more than Rs 15 lakh as opposed to 20% a year ago.

Industry demand

While BFSI and energy sectors continue to be major job drivers for analytics industry, e-commerce, pharma and retail sectors posted strong growth in demand for analytics professionals this year. The study noted that 38% of all jobs posted are from the banking sector. Retail more than doubled its share of jobs to 7% from 2% last year. E-commerce, pharma and auto sectors contributed 12%, 13% and 6% jobs, respectively. Telecom, on the other hand, saw the biggest fall in demand, with just 4% job postings (8% last year).

Companies that posted highest number of job openings this year are Accenture, Amazon, KPMG, Honeywell, Wells Fargo, EY, Dell International, eClerx Services and Deloitte. Full-time positions significantly outweigh part-time and contractual openings, indicating the importance of data science professionals for organisations.

Skills in demand

According to the study, the demand for Python is highest among all the recruiters, with 17% job postings, closely followed by Java (16% job openings). R comes third, with 10% of all analytics jobs requiring this skillset. Tableau, AWS, Azure, Hadoop, SQL are other skills in demand. The study noted that a programmer or a data analyst should have the ability to learn new coding languages to stay relevant, as is the case with most sectors and industries.