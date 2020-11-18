Shiksha Mitra case: Supreme Court clears way for posting of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh

The apex court also said that the protesting applicants not meeting the 60-65 cut-off would be given another chance to appear for the recruitment exam. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Shiksha Mitra Case 2020: In a landmark ruling that will end the impasse of massive teachers’ recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Allahabad High Court’s order and said that the cut-off for the Shiksha Mitra aspirants will stay at 60 and 65 respectively. This order will pave for the Yogi Adityanath administration’s ambitious plan of recruiting nearly 70,000 assistant teachers for government schools across Uttar Pradesh. Termed as ‘Vypam scam of UP’ by the Opposition parties, the case saw several hearings and litigations by various parties. What began as simple service exams for teachers in UP, the Shiksha Mitra case soon became a long-drawn process mired in allegations and court battles. With Wednesday’s order, the UP government will restart the stalled process of recruiting teachers.

What is the Shiksha Mitra controversy?

The controversy surrounding the Shiksha Mitra case is related to the cut-off of the service exam. In December 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced the vacancies for the teachers. On January 6, 2019, the state government carried out recruitment exam for the 69,000 postings of teachers in the state. A day later, on January 7, the government announced the cut-off for the successful candidates. The Yogi Adityanath administration said that the cut-off for reserved category candidate would be 60 while for the general category, it would stand at 65.

It was this announcement that sparked massive protests amid the applicants. Those protesting said that the exams conducted previously had the cut-off of 40 and 45. They contended that announcing the cut-off after the exam was ‘arbitrary.’

What Allahabad High Court said?

The Allahabad High Court had ruled in favour of the Yogi government and said that the 60-65 cut-off was correct.

What happened in the Supreme Court today?

Justice UU Lalit and Justice M Shantanagoudar of the Division Bench upheld the Allahabad High Court’s order. In addition, the apex court also said that the protesting applicants not meeting the 60-65 cut-off would be given another chance to appear for the recruitment exam. The Supreme Court said that the state government will have to work out on details of another recruitment exam for the litigants.