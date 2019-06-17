Self-learning: Personality development is a must for graduates

By Kulneet Suri Today employers look much more than technical skills while hiring. Your field expertise remains primary, but the interview bench also includes a professional who evaluates your personality. She judges what all you bring to the table, apart from hard skills, and this often becomes the deciding factor. So, it\u2019s crucial you also invest time in personality development. A great personality makes you socially-acceptable. There is a difference when you talk to someone by looking directly into their eyes, compared to speaking with no eye contact. When recruiters hire, they look at traits that will help you connect to existing team. If you are socially-acceptable, you are half-way there to bag the job. Work on your soft skills: When you develop your personality, every achievement builds a sense of confidence in you. This new-found confidence can enable you to get over stage fright, make you a better speaker or help you improvise during a tough situation. The experience you gain can be channelled into helping others, which starts building leadership qualities in you. The process can continue to the point when you enter an interview hall with a good set of soft skills in your bag. You also build personal self during personality development. Your attitude towards situations improves, your perspective changes, and you are almost always goal-oriented. These can help you keep stress-free in the competitive corporate world. For instance, if a project demands 14 hours a day worth of work for a few days, it can become stressful for any random individual. But your goal-oriented personality will look at it as a major opportunity to push your current limits. This will prohibit your mind to build up unnecessary stress and you will find yourself tackling the situation better than your peers. It can inspire you to take on more challenges. Personality development teaches you to identify your strengths and weaknesses. You become conscious of both your positive and negative emotions, and work on them. You may be struggling with anger management issues, and the patience that you will learn from personality development will help you to curb that toxic emotion. Anger clouds logical thinking and you will start identifying the trigger to stay away. You will gel with your colleagues better and your performance will improve. A positive personality brings along positive emotions. Excitement will substitute frustration, passion will replace anxiety. When you start working on yourself, the ultimate outcome is always a better you. The standard of life improves without being dependent on materialistic items and life\u2019s desires become goal-oriented. The author is senior director, Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida. Views are personal