If you are a blue-collar worker in Delhi and hope to embark on a job opportunity abroad, there is an important update for you to know. Starting June 15, workers who seek jobs abroad without orientation programmes will be refused clearance to emigrate, the central government has said. The move is set to impact the job prospects of thousands of people as well as those who flock the city in hopes to find greener pastures abroad.

As part of the new directive, blue-collar workers from Delhi who aspire to go abroad but fail to undergo a mandatory orientation programme will be denied emigration clearance, reported Hindustan Times. The move came after recruitment agencies in the capital failed to school at least 20% of the prospective emigrants in pre-departure orientation training, the report said.

The programme is a mandatory measure to equip the workers with an enhanced set of skills, familiarise them with the rules of the country they wish to migrate and keep them safe. This training module has been made by India Centre for c (ICM), previously known as Indian Council of Overseas Employment.

The order issued by the Ministry of External Affairs states: “In spite of several reminders, it is observed from the report on attendance of PDOT (pre-departure orientation training) that recruitment agents (RAs) are not sending sufficient emigrants,”

This emigration clearance to travel abroad for work is mostly required in the Gulf countries. The May 30 order said that in the absence of RA’S, the training facilities in Delhi were underutilized and thus PDOT training has been now made mandatory for aspiring emigrants. “Without PDOT training no emigration clearance would be granted to any emigrants recruited by RAs after June 15, 2018,” the order said.

According to government data, the numbers of migrant workers from Delhi in the last four years is around 9,000 with close to 200 recruitment agents. An official on the condition of anonymity told HT: “Imparting PDO is an integral part of ministry’s efforts to ensure that workers should migrate safely with an enhanced skill-set – “Surakshit Jaaye, Prashikshit Jaaye (be safe and be trained),”. ICM has been guiding the MEA on such matters as that of international migrations. A handbook in Hindi and the other Indian languages is provided for the migrants who leave to work in the Gulf countries. It also brought out a training module on pre-departure orientation.