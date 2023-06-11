SECR Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 836 apprenticeship posts – How to apply

In good news for candidates looking to work in Indian Railways, the South East Central Railway (SECR) has announced a notification for a number of jobs. Those interested may apply on the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The notification issued by SECR is for Apprentices in number of ITI trades. The tenure for apprenticeship will be for a year and 772 posts in 21 trades. Among these trades include carpenter, fitter, welder, stenographer (English), electrician, among others. There are also 64 other openings in 6 trades for Trade Apprenticeship 2023.

While applications are being accepted in online mode, the last date for the same is July 9, 2023. The selection of candidates will be done on merit based. Candidates who have not yet applied and sre still looking to apply may check the below steps on how to apply.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

2) Once on the home page, candidates may click on ‘Latest opening’ section.

3) After entering the section, candidates will be required to fill in their details.

4) Candidates may submit the application form once filed.

5) Take out a print out.

6) Keep with them.

7) Use whenever required in future.

Those who are looking to apply for the above-mentioned posts must be between the age group of 15 to 24. Age relaxation will be provided for candidates under selected categories as per government norms. Apart from this, candidates must also have passed class 10th or 12th with 50 percent. They must also have a valid ITI certificate from National Counseling for Vocational Training. Candidates are advised to check official notification in case of any doubt or clarification.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had issued an important notice for recruitment of a number of group D posts in level 1 of the 7th CPC matrix. Level 1 posts include helper/assistant in a number of technical departments, assistant postman, among others. Candidates were advised to check the official websites of various railway recruitment boards.