SEBI to recruit grade A officer, Assistant manager; 120 vacancies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced 120 vacancies for the posts of grade A officer and Assistant manager.

SEBI will be recruiting graduates and postgraduates from general, legal, IT and engineering backgrounds.

The last date of submission of the application is on October 7th, 2018. One can apply for the job by visiting the official site of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

A candidate can also apply for more than one post, however, for that, he needs to apply for the both separately.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with Masters degree in any discipline, LLB, CA, CS, CFA, Engineering graduates and Cost Accountants will be able to apply for 84 posts.

Candidates with Legal Background for 18 other vacant posts.

Candidates can also apply for the IT Stream – They need to be engineering graduates from electrical, electronics, electronics and communication, information technology, and also computer science and MCA.

Exam Pattern:

SEBI will be taking a three-tier exam for the recruitment.

Phase I will be an Online Preliminary Exam

The selected candidates will move to Phase II, which will be the Online Main Exam.

The selected candidates of Phase II will be interviewed in Phase III of the exam.