SEBI Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 120 Officers Grade A posts in various streams — Check eligibility, application details

SEBI Jobs: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is recruiting Officer Grade A level employees. SEBI has invited applications for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the general stream, information technology stream, legal stream, research and official language stream.

There are a total 120 vacancies in various streams out of which 80 are for general stream, 14 is in information technology, 16 in legal, 7 in research and 3 in official language stream. Candidates can apply for a maximum of two streams. In each stream a separate application needs to be filled with a separate requisite fee.

Candidates can apply online now and latest by January 24, 2022 on the official website sebi-gov.in. The examination will be conducted in three phases with Phase I being held on February 20, 22. The Phase II will be held for all streams except for Information Technology on March 20, 22 and the last phase will include interviews for all streams. Only the shortlisted candidates after both the Phases will be called for interview. Candidates may opt for an interview either in Hindi or English. Weightage of marks obtained in Phase II will be 85%, while marks obtained in interview shall be given a weightage of 15%.

The eligibility criteria for the prospective candidates will defer for different streams. Minimum qualification is graduation for legal and informational technology stream and for rest is Master’s degree is respective stream. Exam in phase I will have multiple choices based on subjects like general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and test of reasoning.

The selected candidates will be placed on probation of two years and then shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period. The pre-revised pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).