Sebi recruitment 2021: Regulator to conduct coding test for IT stream on March 14

SEBI is the capital markets regulator in India.

Capital markets regulator Sebi, which is in the process of hiring 147 senior officers, will conduct coding test for the information technology (IT) stream on March 14. The phase I and phase II online examinations will be held on January 17 and February 27, 2021 respectively, for the recruitment of 147 officers at Sebi.

In March, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job. Around 1.4 lakh people applied for the posts. “It has been decided to conduct Paper 2 of Phase II examination for Information Technology stream (coding test) on March 14, 2021,” the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in notice on Thursday. This examination would be conducted in more than 18 cities.

Paper 1 of Phase II of IT stream would be held on February 27 along with other streams, the regulator added. Total 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for IT department. In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needed to have a master’s degree in any discipline or bachelor’s degree in law or engineering. The last date to apply for the posts was October 31, 2020 and the deadline was extended several times due to the COVID-19 situation.