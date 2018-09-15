SEBI Recruitment 2018: Apply for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts – Check details

SEBI Recruitment 2018: Multiple vacancies for Graduates; Check details

SEBI Recruitment 2018: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited application for recruitment to several posts of Officer ‘Grade A’ Assistant Manager. The online mode of registration has already started and will continue till October 7, 2018. In a statement, SEBI has said that candidates can apply in multiple positions as per their educational qualifications. However, in such case, the candidates are required to fill the separate application form and requisite application fee for each application.

Important dates:-

Submission date of application begins: September 15, 2018

Closing date of application: October 07, 2018

Vacancy details:-

A total of 120 posts are there for recruitment.

General: 84 posts

Legal: 18 posts

Information Technology (IT): 08 posts

Engineering (Civil): 05 posts

Engineering (Electrical): 05 posts

Educational qualifications:

General: An applicant must hold a Master’s Degree in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in Law or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Chartered Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Cost and work accountant.

Legal: An applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

Information Technology (IT): An applicant must hold a degree in engineering (electrical/ electronics/ electronics and communication/ information technology/ computer science) or Masters in Computers Application or Graduate in any discipline with post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology.

Engineering (Civil): An applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil engineering.

Engineering (Electrical): An applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical engineering.

Age limit:-

The maximum age limit to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 30 years as on August 31, 2018. However, the relaxation is there as per applicable rules.

Application fees:-

The candidates belonging to General castes and OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 850 as application fee cum Intimation charges while SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as intimation charges.

Pre-examination training for SC/ST/ PwBD applicants:-

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwBD will be provided pre-examination training at free of cost at its centres located in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi.

Exam pattern:-

Phase I: Paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions on General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning and Awareness of Securities Market.

Phase II: Candidates selected in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be an online mode of examination consisting of three papers.

Phase III: Personal Interview.

Pay and Benefits:-

In its official notification, SEBI said, “The pay scale of Officers Grade ‘A’in SEBI is Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years). Other benefits viz., House Allowance, Leave Fare Concession, Medical Expenses, Financial Dailies, Book Grant, Briefcase, Eye Refraction, Conveyance Expenses, HouseCleaning Allowance, Education Expenses, Staff Furnishing Scheme, Scheme for Purchasing Computers, Subsidized Lunch Facility, etc., will be as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.”

Know how to apply:-

The applicant who is willing to apply is required to fill up the form in the prescribed format before October 07, 2018. For registration, the candidates need to visit ibps.sifyitest.com/sebiaofaug18/. For more details, please visit- https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/careerdetail.jsp?careerId=121.