Searching for jobs? Applicants in India select employer based on this key factor

Employer reputation is the key factor considered by job seekers for ascertaining the genuineness of job postings as most people tend to distrust companies that have no branding information online, a report said on Tuesday. According to the report by global job site Indeed, 97 per cent of the job seekers surveyed in India deem it essential to have insight into employer reputation when considering a new job opportunity.

Sixty-seven per cent of respondents said they would automatically distrust the company if there is no information about the employer reputation, according to the report. Further, when researching a company before applying for a job, job seekers look for insight into factors of the company such as career growth opportunity (59 per cent), stability (49 per cent), salary ranges for roles they are interested in (49 per cent), benefits, perks and flexibility (46 per cent) and company leadership and other management levels (44 per cent).

Moreover, 63 per cent of the job seekers said online company reviews by current and former employees would be the most important factor in deciding whether to apply for a job or not. “It is, therefore, important for companies to be transparent and share employer information online where it is easily accessible,” the report said.

When it comes to belief in the genuineness of job postings, 72 per cent of the job seekers said they would not believe a job opportunity is real, if there was no information about the employer reputation available online. “As employer reputation becomes increasingly important, companies cannot overlook what their future workforce wants. Unlike the past, information exchange now takes place at light speed and it is essential for companies to stay equipped to meet employee expectations,” said Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar. Kumar also said companies should proactively share employer information and their offerings online to ensure they do not go unnoticed by the job seeker.

The survey was commissioned by Indeed and conducted by Censuswide, on a sample of 502 employers and 1,208 employees in India, in 2019. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.