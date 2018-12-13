Sea of vacancies in Indian Navy – Total 3400 posts up for grabs under Indian Navy Recruitment 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment of sailors on as many as 2500 posts. In addition to sailor posts, 500 positions for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 400 posts for Matric Recruit (MR) have been notified by the Indian Navy.

The online application for all the posts will begin tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from December 14 to December 30. Selection of candidates will be carried out on the basis of their performance in the computer-based examination, followed by the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination. Candidates are desired to possess proficiency in sports, swimming and extra-curricular activities. There is also a provision of negative marking and for each incorrect answer, one fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Important dates:

– Starting date of online application: 14 December 2018.

– Last date of online application: 30 December 2018.

Indian Navy Recruitment details:

– Sailor – Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500 Posts

– Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500 Posts

– Sailor – Matric Recruit (MR) – 400 Posts

How to apply:

Candidates can apply for the entries at the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep matric certificate and mark sheet ready for reference.

(1) If not registered earlier, register at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID.

(2) Log in with the registered e-mail ID and click on “Current Opportunities”.

(3) Click on the apply button and fill all the required details. Applicants should make sure they upload the required scanned documents before submitting the online application.

Eligibility criteria:

– For applications to the post of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), applicants must have passed Class 12 with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the recognised school education boards.

– To apply for Artificer Apprentice (AA) post, candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 60 per cent in aggregate with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:-Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the recognised Boards of School Education.

– Candidates applying to Matric Recruit (MR) post must have passed Matriculation examination from the recognised Boards of School Education.