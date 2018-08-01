SDMC Recruitment 2018: Salary Rs 35,400 – South Delhi Municipal Corporation invites applications

Candidates may apply through SDMC official website.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Job Notification: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) invited applications for the post of Teachers (Nursery). The SDMC is looking to fill up as many as 166 teachers. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 14 August 2018. Candidates may apply at sdmc.gov.in.

Dates to remember

Opening Date to submit an application: August 1

Last Date of submitting Application: August 14

Vacancy Details

Teachers (Nursery): 166 Posts

Pay Scale

Candidates selected for teachers posts will get Rs 35,400 per month

How to Apply

Candidates may visit the official website of SDMC at www.sdmc.gov.in and apply for posts on or before August 14.

In January this year, the Directorate of Education, Delhi announced vacancies for a panel of Nursery Guest Teachers in government schools. Interested candidates were asked to apply online through the official website – edudel.nic.in. The department, in its notification, had also mentioned that applications are invited for the candidates with senior secondary school qualification and Diploma/certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme for a duration at least two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute at eligible to apply. The last date to Apply was February 5.