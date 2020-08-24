Scripting history! Kerala University becomes the country’s first varsity with its own digital garden

Commendable effort has gone into covering over 250 species of trees.

Wow, the University of Kerala becomes the country’s first varsity to showcase its own digitised garden! All credit goes to Botany student and research scholar Akhilesh Nair, who came up with the path breaking innovations. In fact, this young scholar is also credited with having created India’s first digital garden at the famed Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. Commendable effort has gone into covering over 250 species of trees spanning both Palayam Senate House and Karyavattom campus.

University of Kerala’s digital garden: What to expect

Having created a digital garden at the University of Kerala, environment enthusiasts and visitors to the city can find out more about the city’s garden plants and wild plants at Karyavattom campus and Palayam Senate House by scanning a QR code. Just scanning the QR code is sufficient to provide you with information about the botanical characteristics of the tree or the plant that you are looking at. All in a click!

The biggest advantage is that QR codes are a safe, near-perfect and touch-free medium. Not just in digital gardens, QR codes have tremendous scope across several lifestyle and health segments including entertainment ticketing, libraries, education and more.

Kerala research scholar conceptualized country’s first digital garden

The very idea of showcasing the country’s first digital garden was conceptualized by research scholar, Akhilesh S.V. Nair, Department of Botany and Dr. A. Gangaprasad, Professor, Hon. Director, Centre for Biodiversity Conservation, Department of Botany, University of Kerala, at Kanakakunnu Palace.

Following its huge success, the creators decided to establish a digital garden at Kerala Raj Bhavan, which has also become the country’s first Raj Bhavan with a digital garden.

Significance of Digital Gardens

Notably, implementing a digital garden in University of Kerala’s campuses has been undertaken by the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation, which is also committed to the conservation and sustainable utilisation of plants and digital gardening.

For those keen to check out the University’s digital garden, a closer perusal of the same is possible at the official website of the varsity.