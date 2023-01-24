Scorecard for IBPS SO Prelims results 2022 released – Check details at ibps.in

In good news for candidates, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of IBPS SO Prelims results 2022. Those who are looking to check the scorecard can do so from the official website ibps.in. The institute had earlier announced the results on January 17, 2023.

It may be noted that candidates who have cleared the prelims exams can now appear in the main exam, which is likely to be held on January 29, 2023. The institute had earlier released the admit card for candidates on January 19, 2023.

Here’s how to check the scorecard:

* Candidates may first visit the official website ibps.in.

* Once on the home page, they may click on the tab “CRP Specialist Officers”.

* After clicking the tab, candidates may click on the link saying Common Recruitment Process For Specialist Officers XII”.

* Now, a link related to IBPS SO Prelims scorecard 2022-23 will appear.

* Candidates will now be required to fill up their credentials as asked.

* For registering their credentials. Candidates will require to keep their roll numbers close to them

* Soon the marks of candidates will appear on the screen.

* Candidates may download their marks.

* They are advised to keep the scorecard safely with themselves for future use.

Importantly, the institute organises the IBPS SO exam in three stages. This includes prelims, mains, and interview stages. It organised the prelims across the country on December 24, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The exams were held online.

Last week, the IBPS announced the exam calendar for a number of government jobs, including RRBs and PSBs. It also asked the candidates to check the calendar on its official website ibps. in.

According to the website, the exams will start in August 2023. It had also announced that preliminary exams for RRB Office Assistants and Office Scale 1 will be held from August 5, which will go on till August 19, 2023, across the country.