SBI to fill up 641 posts – Here’s how you can apply

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of channel manager. While applications have been invited from retired officers of the bank, SBI is also looking to fill up 641 posts on a contractual basis.

Those who are interested may apply through the official website – sbi.co.in. Of the 641, 503 posts are for Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 for Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts for the Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

Here’s how candidates can apply:

*Candidates may first log on to the official website sbi.co.in

*After that, they may click on the link ‘Engagement of retired bank staff – Anytime Channels department’.

*Now, candidates may register themselves and log in using the generated credentials.

*Candidates are now required to fill in details and upload their documents.

*They may now submit their application form.

Candidates are advised to download their submitted application form and keep it with themselves for future use.

Those in the age group of 60 to 63 years of age may apply for the said posts. It may be noted that for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), retired candidates having experience of working in SBI/e-ABS and officers scale of I, II, III, and IV of the bank, e-ABS, or other PSBs may apply. For all three posts, preference will be given to those having experience of working in ATM operations.

The shortlisting committee of the bank will select candidates on the basis of shortlisting of candidates and their interviews. The selection will be made on the parameters set by the committee.

Candidates who are appointed for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF_AC) will get Rs 36,000 per month salary, while Rs 41,000 per month salary will be given to candidates selected for Channel Manager Supervisor ANytime Channels (CMS-AC) and Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) each.