SBI SO recruitment: Application invited for 477 vacancies with salary package upto Rs 41 lakh | Check details

The notification has been issued for 477 vacancies.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has released a notification to recruit candidates for several posts in the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) on a regular basis. The willing candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of SBI at bank.sbi/careers. The candidates can also visit sbi.co.in/careers to get detailed information. The notification has been issued for 477 vacancies. The process of application has commenced from September 6, 2019. The last date to fill up the application form is September 25, 2019.

SBI SO recruitment: Important dates

Online registration of application- September 6, 2019

Last date of application- September 25, 2019

Date of Online Test (Tentative)- October 20, 2019

Downloading call letter for online test (Tentative)- October 10, 2019

SBI SO recruitment: Vacancy details

The vacancy has been listed for around 35 different posts.

Developer (JMGS-I) – 147 posts

Developer (MMGS-II)- 34 posts

System / Server Administrator- 47 posts

Database Administrator- 29 posts

Cloud Administrator- 15 posts

Network Engineer- 14 posts

Tester – 4 posts

WAS Administrator – 6 posts

Infrastructure Engineer – 4 posts

UX Designer – 3 posts

IT Risk Manager – 1 post

IT Security Expert – 15 posts

Project Manager – 14 posts

Application Architect – 5 posts

Technical Lead – 4 posts

Infrastructure Architect – 2 posts

Infrastructure Engineer – 2 posts

IT Security Expert – 61 posts

IT Security Expert – 18 posts

IT Risk Manager (IS Department) – 5 posts

Infrastructure Architect – 2 posts

Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 10 posts

Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Hacking) – 4 posts

Security Analyst – 13 posts

Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 1 post

Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic) – 1 post

Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. and Penetration Testing) – 1 post

Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics) – 2 posts

Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation) – 2 posts

Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management) – 1 post

Chief Manager (SOC Governance) – 1 post

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 3 posts

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic) – 1 post

Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting) – 1 post

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts, need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, for reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary details

The candidates selected for the post of DGM will get an annual salary of Rs 41 lakh. The candidates selected for the post of SME credit analyst and credit analyst will get an annual salary of Rs 18 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

For more details visit official website.