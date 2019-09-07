SBI SO recruitment: Application invited for 477 vacancies with salary package upto Rs 41 lakh | Check details

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has released a notification to recruit candidates for several posts in the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) on a regular basis.
SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has released a notification to recruit candidates for several posts in the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) on a regular basis. The willing candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of SBI at bank.sbi/careers. The candidates can also visit sbi.co.in/careers to get detailed information. The notification has been issued for 477 vacancies. The process of application has commenced from September 6, 2019. The last date to fill up the application form is September 25, 2019.
SBI SO recruitment: Important dates
Online registration of application- September 6, 2019
Last date of application- September 25, 2019
Date of Online Test (Tentative)- October 20, 2019
Downloading call letter for online test (Tentative)- October 10, 2019
SBI SO recruitment: Vacancy details
The vacancy has been listed for around 35 different posts.
Developer (JMGS-I) – 147 posts
Developer (MMGS-II)- 34 posts
System / Server Administrator- 47 posts
Database Administrator- 29 posts
Cloud Administrator- 15 posts
Network Engineer- 14 posts
Tester – 4 posts
WAS Administrator – 6 posts
Infrastructure Engineer – 4 posts
UX Designer – 3 posts
IT Risk Manager – 1 post
IT Security Expert – 15 posts
Project Manager – 14 posts
Application Architect – 5 posts
Technical Lead – 4 posts
Infrastructure Architect – 2 posts
Infrastructure Engineer – 2 posts
IT Security Expert – 61 posts
IT Security Expert – 18 posts
IT Risk Manager (IS Department) – 5 posts
Infrastructure Architect – 2 posts
Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 10 posts
Deputy Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Hacking) – 4 posts
Security Analyst – 13 posts
Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 1 post
Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic) – 1 post
Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. and Penetration Testing) – 1 post
Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics) – 2 posts
Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation) – 2 posts
Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management) – 1 post
Chief Manager (SOC Governance) – 1 post
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Ethical Hacking) – 3 posts
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Digital Forensic) – 1 post
Chief Manager (Cyber Security – Threat Hunting) – 1 post
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application fee
The candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts, need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, for reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 125.
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary details
The candidates selected for the post of DGM will get an annual salary of Rs 41 lakh. The candidates selected for the post of SME credit analyst and credit analyst will get an annual salary of Rs 18 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.
For more details visit official website.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.