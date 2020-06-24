SBI offers jobs with salary up to Rs 99 lakh, Dearness Allowance, HRA, PF, CPF, Medical; Details here

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification, Last Date, Salary details here

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification, Last Date, Salary: The State Bank of India recently issued notifications for hiring candidates as Specialist Officers on regular as well as contractual basis. The application process is open to candidates having a degree in the concerned subject. The public sector bank has started SBI SO Registrations Online Applications from Tuesday (June 23) and the last date for applications is July 13. Eligible candidates can apply on the SBI websites www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. The total number of vacancies in various posts is 431. Following are details of the vacancies, including salary and online links for details.

SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNIT

Total number of posts: 64

Remuneration:

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research): Rs 80.00 lakh to Rs 99.62 lakh2. Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) Rs 25.00 lakh to Rs 50.00 lakh

3. Central Research Team (Support) Rs 7.00 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh

4. Investment Officer Rs 12.00 lakh to Rs 18.00 lakh

5. Project Development Manager (Technology) Rs12.00 lakh to Rs 18.00 lakh

6 Relationship Manager Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 15.00 lakh

7. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) Rs 10.00 lakh to Rs 28.00 lakh

You can get more details about the vacancies on the official SBI website.

SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON CONTRACT BASIS (Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata)

Number of Posts: 3

Remuneration: Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh p.a. CTC

SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR & CONTRACT BASIS

As Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing), Chief Manager (Special situation Team), Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing)

Total Vacancies: 3

Remuneration:

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) CTC of Rs 40.00 lakh to Rs 43.00 lakh

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) Scale of Pay: 50030-1460/4-55870-1650/2-59170

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) Scale of Pay: 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS

Total Vacancies: 8

Salary:

Grade- Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III)

Payscale: 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490. e. The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules in force from time to time.

SME Credit Analyst

Total Vacancies: 20

Salary:

Grade: Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III)

Payscale: 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490. The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules.

Executive (FI & MM) and Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR): On contract basis

Total posts: 326

Contract period: 3 years with half yearly reviews and renewable for another 2 years at the discretion of the Bank.

Salary: Annual CTC up to Rs 6 lakh for Executive (FI & MM) , and up to Rs 10 lakh for Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR)

Important notice: The details of other vacancies are available on the SBI website.

Eligible candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ selected candidates). The Call (letter/ advice), where required, will be sent by e-mail only (no hard copy will be sent).