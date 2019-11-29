SBI SO recruitment 2019: Interview dates released at sbi.co.in | Check details

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Interview dates released at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview dates for those shortlisted for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) position, the results of the written exams have also been declared in the careers tab on the official website of SBI at — sbi.co.in/careers.

Earlier this year in September, the national bank released around 477 vacancies in its specialist cadre. The online exams were conducted in October. The interview schedule has been announced for JMGS I MMGS II, and III posts, in which 428 candidates have been shortlisted.

SBI SO Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ tab on the home page

Step 3: Under ‘Latest announcements section’ check for the notification reading ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’

Step 4: Documents with interview schedule as per the roll numbers has been updated there

Step 5: Take a print our for future reference

SBI SO Result 2019 Details:

The vacancies are in the posts of Developer JMGS-I, Developer JMGS-II, Database Administrator JMGS-I, Network Engineer JMGS-I, System / Server Administrator JMGS-I, 144 Tester JMGS-I, Application Architect MMGS-III, Infrastructure Architect MMGS-III, IT Security Expert MMGS-III and Technical Lead MMGS-III.

In the notification, SBI has also mentioned that none of the candidates who appeared for the vacancies in these posts has qualified for the interview — Cloud Administrator JMGS-I, WAS Administrator MMGS-II, Infrastructure Engineer MMGS-II, UX Designer MMGS-II, IT Risk Manager MMGS-II and Project Manager MMGS-III.

The interviews for Developer (JMGS-I) and Developer (MMGS-II) has been scheduled between December 9 to December 13, 2019. The interviews will hold 100 marks, after which the final list of Specialist Cadre Officers will be brought out, on basis of the scores obtained. The candidates who will get selected in the post of DGM will get an annual salary of up to 40 lakhs, while those joining in the position of SME credit analyst and credit analyst will get an annual salary of up to Rs 18 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

For more details visit the official website.