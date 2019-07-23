SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply online for 21 bank posts, salary upto Rs 41 lakh

Those eligible should have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with at least 55 percent marks.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The last date for online registration of application and fees payment is August 12. Those aspiring to work as the SO can apply at SBI’s official websites — bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

In order to apply, aspirants need to upload all the required documents including resume, educational qualification, ID proof, experience, age proof, among others. It must be noted that the shortlisting and interview is provisional without the verification of the said documents.

Here are the vacancy details for SBI SO recruitment 2019

Credit Analyst III: 30 posts

Credit Analyst II: 20 posts

SME Credit Analyst: 10 posts

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist): 11 posts

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring): 4 posts

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 1 post

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning): 1 post

Candidates must note that the above-mentioned posts are for candidates having several years of experience.

To apply for the post of deputy general manager (asset-liability management), the desired candidate should have 15 years of work experience with banks/ financial institutions / regulatory bodies. In ALM, five years of experience is needed with banks/ financial institutions /regulatory bodies.

Eligibility criteria for SBI SO recruitment 2019

Work experience: Candidates must have a minimum of 15 years of work experience for both the deputy manager posts. For the post based educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Education: Those eligible should have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with at least 55 percent marks. An MBA degree is a must for the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

The salary has been listed as For all faculty posts between Rs 15 to Rs 41 lakh per annum.

How to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019

Step 1: Head to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ image at the top-right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Select ‘apply online’ under ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officers’ undereath the ‘latest announcements’ section

Step 4: Choose ‘new registrations’

Step 5: Enter the details and register yourself

Step 6: Use the same registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents and make the payment