SBI jobs: Get Rs 40 lakh package without exam, here’s what you need to do

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 3:07 PM

Jobs in SBI: India's largest lender has decided to select candidates depending upon their qualifications and experience.

SBI SCO recruitment 2019

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment as Special Cadre Officer (SCO). While the appointment will be done on contractual basis, selected candidates can earn salary in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per annum. Applications for SBI SCO recruitment will be accepted till March 24.

There will be no written exam for SBI SCO appointment and the candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Interested candidates can visit SBI’s official website – https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – to apply.

Eligibility:

SBI, India’s largest lender, has decided to select candidates depending upon their qualifications. Below is the list of qualifications and experience needed to apply for jobs in SBI:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Details of qualification, experience needed.

Age limit, application fee:

Candidates with required qualifications and experience in the age group of 28 to 55 years can apply for a number of posts. The application fee is kept at Rs 600 for candidate of general category. For SC/ST and Divyang candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY: https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-stu-2018-19-17/apply

