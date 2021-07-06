SBI recruitment 2021: Apply for 6100 apprentice posts; check eligibility and important dates

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Apply for SBI Apprentice Vacancy Online @sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India has notified for mass recruitment at more than 600 vacant posts. Prospective candidates can apply online for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. The official notification is available for sbi.co.in and candidates can apply on the website in their career section sbi.co.in/web/careers latest by July 26. This recruitment drive will fill up 6100 posts in the organization.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in August. The hired candidates have to go through training for a year. The apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15000 per month and are eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Eligible candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project and apply for an engagement at one state only.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should at least have a graduation degree from a recognized Institute. The minimum age limit for applying for the posts is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as of October 31, 2020 for the General category. There is age relations for SC/ST/OBCPWS EWS candidates

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for online written tests and tests in the local language. Every wrong answer carries negative marking in the Objective tests. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.

The written test will be followed by tests of local language and medical examination for the qualifying candidates.