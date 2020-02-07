SBI Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India issues notification for 106 posts, apply now; Check details

The online applications will be accepted from January 23 to February 12, 2020

SBI Recruitment 2020: India’s largest bank the State Bank of India has published a notification announcing openings for 106 posts. The vacancies are for the positions of Specialist Cadre Officer and Clerical Cadre. The online applications will be accepted from January 23 to February 12, 2020, at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current- openings. Find out more details about the vacancies below.

SBI Recruitment Vacancies

The vacancies are for the following posts:

Defence Banking Advisor (Navy and Air Force) – 2 posts

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – 2 posts

HR Specialist (Recruitment) – 1 post

Manager (Data Scientist) – 10 posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) – 10 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer) – 5 posts

Senior Special Executive – 1 post

Senior Executive (Statistics) – 1 post

Deputy Manager (Law) – 45 posts

Armourers – 29 posts

What are the requirements to apply for the vacancies?

The post of armourers is only open for ex-servicemen who have been Armourer Grade I while in the service and are fully qualified in Armament course conducted by Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in first class.

The required educational qualifications vary with different posts. For the post of Defence Banking Advisor, the applicant should either have retired in the rank of at least Air Vice-Marshal in case of DBA Air Force, or in the rank of at least Rear Admiral in the case of DBA Navy. For Circle Defence Banking Advisor, the applicant should have retired as Major General or Brigadier as on January 31 this year.

An HR Specialist applicant should hold an MBA/PGDM or an equivalent with a specialisation in HR. Manager in Dara Scientist should have a qualification of B.Tech or M.Tech in Computer Science or IT, Data Science or Machine Learning and AI with a minimum total experience of 5 years. Deputy Managers for Data Scientist and System Officer should have educational qualifications of MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance and any certification in ML, AI or Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling and Neural Networks, and B.Tech/M.Tech in Computer Science, IT or Machine Learning and AI, respectively, with a minimum overall experience of 3 years.

The requisite educational qualifications for the posts of Senior Special Executive and Senior Executive are a Post-Graduation in Statistics, Maths or Economics as a full-time course along with proficiency in statistical software. For Senior Special Executive, the applicant should have a minimum of 6 years’ experience, while for Senior Executive, the experience should be a minimum of 4

Interested candidates for the post of Deputy Manager for Law should be enrolled with the Bar Council and have 4 years of work experience after becoming a member of the Bar.

Further details regarding the qualifications can be found on the website.

What is the selection procedure?

The selection procedure for most of the posts includes a written test followed by an interview, however, in some cases there is only an interview after shortlisting of the candidates on the basis of the application.

How to apply?

The candidates can apply for these posts by visiting sbi.co.in/web/careers/current- openings and filling the online application and paying the required fee (if any) between January 23 and February 12.

How much is the application fee?

The application fees for candidates of General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC candidates is Rs 750, while no fees will be charged from applicants of SC, ST, PWD candidates and ex-servicemen.