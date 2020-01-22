SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply now for multiple State Bank of India job posts; Check details

The last date to apply online is February 12, 2020.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidate needs to visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in/careers for all the details. The last date to apply online is February 12, 2020.

Important dates:-

The date for filing online applications- January 23, 2020

Last date to submit online application- February 12, 2020

Vacancy details-

A total of 106 posts are there to be filled up through this recruitment exercise.

Defence Banking Advisor (Navy and Air Force): 02 Posts

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 02 Posts

HR Specialist (Recruitment): 01 Post

Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 05 Posts

Senior Special Executive: 01 Post

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 Post

Deputy Manager (Law): 45 Posts

Armourers: 29 Posts

The mode of recruitment in Defence Banking Advisor (Navy and Air Force), Circle Defence Banking Advisor, Senior Special Executive, and Senior Executive (Statistics) is on contractual basis. While, recruitment as HR Specialist (Recruitment), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer), Deputy Manager (Law), and Armourers is on Regular basis.

The interested candidates can check the details such as age, qualification, experience, application fees by visiting the official website. The willing candidates are also advised to fill the application form after going through the process in detail on the website.

If an individual faces any difficulty in filling up the application, then he/she may send an email at crpd@sbi.co.in. or can call at 022-22820427. On sending a mail, the candidates are advised to mention the advertisement number and the name of the post in the subject line.