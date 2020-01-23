SBI recruitment 2020: Applications invited for State Bank of India vacancies with salary up to Rs 14 lakh

The last date to submit the application form is February 12, 2020.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to posts under clerical cadre. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers. The process of registration has already started. The last date to submit the application form is February 12, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the registration process- January 23, 2020

Last date to submit online application- February 12, 2020

Vacancy details-

A total of 2 posts are there that will be filled through this recruitment drive.

(a) Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst)- 01 post

(b) Senior Executive (Statistics)- 01 post

Age limit-

The age of the candidates who are applying for the post of Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) should not be more than 37 years while for the post of the Senior Executive (Statistics), the maximum age limit has been capped at 35 years.

Educational qualification-

The interested candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in any of the three subjects- Statistics or Mathematics or Economics from any recognised university. The applicants should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks. However, the candidates who have an additional qualification such as of MBA, PGDBM or BTech will be given preference.

Work experience-

The candidates applying for the post of Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) must have six years of experience while for those applying for the post of the Senior Executive must have four years of work experience.

Salary-

The candidates who will be selected for the post of Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) will receive an annual salary of Rs 10-14 lakh per annum, while salary for the Senior Executive post is Rs 9-13 lakh per annum.

Posting and Locations-

On selection, the candidate will be posted at Rajasthan’s Jaipur.