SBI Recruitment 2020: Admit card to be released for junior associate clerk prelims exam soon – check details

Candidates may download their admit cards from official website

SBI Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit card for the prelim exams for the junior associate clerk exam on Tuesday, February 11. Candidates may download their admit cards from official website sbi.co.in. Prelims are likely to be conducted in March.

Through this recruitment drive, the bank is looking to fill up as many as 8,653 posts. Candidates who clear prelims, will have to appear for the Mains exam. This will be followed by the interview, after which the final selection of candidates will be done.

Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will carry 100 questions. All questions will be of 1 mark and will be objective type. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Questions will be divided into three sections. Which are English, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. While English will have 30 questions, numerical ability, and reasoning ability will be of 35 questions each.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. After reaching the home page , they may click on the ‘Careers’ link, situated on the top right corner.

3. Now, they may click at the ‘admit card link’, which is under the ‘junior associate’ section, under ‘latest announcements’ category.

4. They may now log in using credentials.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Candidates may now take out a printout of their admit card for future use.

Salary

Candidates who are selected will get a salary of Rs 25000 per month along with allowances.

Recently, the bank issued notification to fill up 106 positions. The notification was for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer and Clerical Cadre. While the process of online application is already on, the last date for the same is February 12 (Wednesday).