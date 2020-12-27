SBI recruitment 2020-21: 16 vacancies for Fire engineers; check eligibility, how to apply

The candidate must also be aware of evacuation problems as well as Fire Audit.

The State Bank of India is looking for candidates to fill 16 vacancies for fire engineers. Candidates who are interested in these vacancies can apply online at https://bank.sbi/web/careers. The applications are being accepted now and the last date to apply for the post is January 11, 2021. It is to note that the candidates applying for the posts should have B. Tech, B.Sc qualifications and should be physically fit. “State Bank of India invites Online applications from Physically fit Indian citizens for appointment of Specialist Cadre Officers,” read the bank’s job posting.

There are 16 posts in total where 8 posts are reserved for candidates belonging to General Category, two for SC, one for ST, four from OBC and one for those who belong to the economically weaker section.

According to the bank, candidates should know fire safety norms as well as state/central government rules and regulations when it comes to fire safety and security. Other than this, SBI is looking for a candidate who is also versed with intimate knowledge of fire prevention and protection system like Hydrant System, Fire Detection System, and Sprinkler System among others. The candidate must also be aware of evacuation problems as well as Fire Audit.

Interested candidates can log into the SBI website and go to the careers option. From there, select the current opening and the option to apply for engineer (fire) will appear. Candidates can apply there online. Applicants will have to upload all required documents including resume, ID/age proof, experience and educational qualifications. The registration will be completed upon payment of application fee. Applicants apart from SC/ST categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview. Depending on the interview, jobs will be given.