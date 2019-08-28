SBI recruitment 2019: Vacancies with salary as high as Rs 15 lakh in offing at sbi.co.in | Check details

SBI recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application from interested candidates for multiple vacancies at sbi.co.in. Candidates can visit the official website now in order to fill the form as the application link has been activated by the bank and the same will end in the month of September 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted to select candidates for the post of Bank Medical Officer (BMO-III). Check the details below and apply now.

Note: This recruitment notification has been released by the bank as a modification of their earlier advertisement date May 21, 2019. The ‘Criteria of Registration with Medical Council of India stands revised to Registration with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council,’ according to the notification. So candidates who have already applied for the posts on offer, DO NOT need to apply again. Their candidature will be considered as per their previous application.

SBI recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Registration starts – August 27, 2019

Online registration ends – September 19, 2019

Last date for printing application – September 19, 2019

Online fees payment – August 27, 2019 to September 19, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Post Details

Name – Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II)

No. of Vacancies – 56

Age limit – 35

Selection Process – Shortlisting and Interview

SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification – MBBS from any recognised University/ College approved by Medical Council of India (MCI) as on March 30, 2019.

Post Qualification Experience –

Those having MBBS Degree: Minimum 5 Years’ Experience as a General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (31.03.2019) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI){National Medical Commission (NMC)}or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility).

Those having Post Graduate Degree: Minimum 3 Years’ Experience as a General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (31.03.2019) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI){National Medical Commission (NMC)} orState Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility).

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary

31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950 + Other allowances applicable as per SBIOSR+Non-practicing allowance @ 15% of Basic Pay

Approximate CTC at Metro Rs 13.30 lacs to Rs 15.25 lacs.

SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Application fees (non-refundable) – Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates. Rs 125 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Candidates interested in the above-mentioned post can visit the official website of SBI at https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to fill the online application process. They can pay the application fees via – Internet banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card, etc. Candidates will be required to scan and upload their latest photograph and signature. Their applications will not be registered unless their photograph and signatures have been uploaded. After registering online, candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application form.