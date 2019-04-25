SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India offers over 8600 Junior Associates posts at sbi.co.in | Check details, apply now

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Associates at sbi.co.in. The application process for the same has been activated on the official website and candidates can fill the application now. The bank has invited applications for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in SBI. The last date to apply for this recruitment process is May 3, 2019. Check the details below to know more. SBI recruitment 2019: Important dates Last date for Online application and payment of fees: May 3, 2019 Preliminary Examination: June 2019 Main Examination: August 10, 2019 (tentative) SBI recruitment 2019: Post details Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales): 8653 posts SBI recruitment 2019: Salary 11765-655\/3-13730-815\/3-16175-980\/4-20095-1145\/7-28110-2120\/1- 30230-1310 The starting Basic Pay is Rs 13075.00 (Rs 11765.00 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process Phase-I: Preliminary Examination- English Language: 30 questions for 30 marks (20 Minutes) Numerical Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 Minutes) Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 Minutes) - There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. Phase \u2013 II: Main Examination- General\/Financial Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks (35 minutes) General English: 40 questions for 40 marks (35 minutes) Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions for 50 marks (45 minutes) Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions for 60 marks (45 minutes) SBI recruitment 2019: How to Apply Interested candidates can visit the official website of SBI at or There, the can click on Recruitment of Junior Associates 2019 to know more about the process. Once the registration form has been filled in, candidates will be required to pay the application fees through online mode by using debit card\/credit card\/Internet Banking.