SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India announces vacancy with salary upto Rs 1 crore at sbi.co.in | Check details

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) as a part of its latest recruitmen drive has invited candidates to apply for a vacancy at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the bank now to apply and chek details for the same. This form is being filled for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI on a Contract basis. Under this recruitment, the bank will be appointing the right candidate for the post of a Chief Technology Officer. The role of the CTO will be to provide technology vision and IT architecture for the Bank along with 'Creating and owning the long term IT strategy for the Bank, assisting DMD & CIO in managing the core IT infrastructure of the Bank, ensuring its future readiness, Leading IT Transformation projects for their completion in time and providing technical expertise to the Top Management of the Bank'. Check the details mentioned here to know more. SBI recruitment 2019: Post details Post name - Chief Technology Officer Nature of engagement - Contractual (5 years) Grade [Comparable Grade Scale] - CGM [TEGSS-I (Top Executive Grade Special Scale-I)] Age limit - 55 years (as on 30.09.2019) Vacancy - 1 post Selection Process - Shortlisting and Interview Likely place of posting - Navi Mumbai SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification - BE\/ BTech\/ MCA (from a recognized University) OR MSc\/ MTech in CS\/ IT Work experience - Candidates are required to have a minimum experience of 20 years in the IT field, preferably with software development background. Apart from this, they are required to have a minimum of 10 years experience in a senior executive level position, out of which minimum 3 years should be in the banking & financial sector. SBI recruitment 2019: Salary- The indicative Cost to Company (CTC) for the post is Rs 80 lakh to 100 Lakh (CTC is negotiable for a suitable candidate) . SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply- Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at OR Step 2: Click on the apply link under 'Specialist Cadre Officers' post notification Step 3: Scan and upload your latest photograph and signature Step 4: Complete the application form and then submit the same SBI recruitment 2019: Selection process Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview process. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will shortlist candidates and then they will be called for the interview process. In the end, a merit list will be made ' in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.'