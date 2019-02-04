SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India announces fresh jobs with salary as high as Rs 80 lakh, check details

SBI recruitment 2019! (PTI)

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post on offer can visit the official website of SBI now to apply. There are two different posts under Specialist Cadre Officers that candidates can apply for- Chief Technology Officer and Deputy General Manager (E&TA). The likely posting for the jobs on offer is Navi Mumbai. Mentioned below are the details that candidates can go through in order to apply for the posts.

SBI recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process end: February 11, 2019

Payment of Fees ends: February 11, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details-

Chief Technology Officer:

Number of posts: 1- Contractual for 3 years

Age limit- 50 years as on November 30, 2018

Educational Qualification- Aspirants should have completed their Bachelors in Engineering/ BTech/ MCA from a recognised institute in India. MSc/MTech in CS/IT candidates can also apply.

Work Experience: Minimum 20 years’ experience in IT field

Deputy General Manager (E&TA):

Number of posts: 1- Regular

Age limit- 50 years as on November 30, 2018

Educational Qualification- Bachelors in Engineering/ BTech/ Post Graduate in CS/IT or MCA from a recognised institute in India.

Work Experience: Minimum 18 years’ total experience in IT field out of which minimum 6 years must be in senior executive level position.

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

Chief Technology Officer: Indicative CTC- Rs 65 to 80 Lacs

Deputy General Manager (E&TA): Rs 68680-1960/4-74520 [CTC: Rs 40.20 Lacs approx.]

SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can fill the online application form that is available on the official website of SBI at https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.