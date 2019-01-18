SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India announces fresh job vacancies at sbi.co.in; check salary, other details

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:06 PM

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited candidates to apply for the post of Special Cadre Officers at sbi.co.in. Apply Now.

SBI recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies for the post of Special Cadre Officers has been announced by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of SBI now. The posts on offer are for both regular and contractual basis. Candidates need to note that the registration process that has already been started and applications can be filled in until January 31, 2019. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. Mentioned below are the dates that candidates need to note-

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details-

  • Deputy Manager (Statistician): 2 posts
  • Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts
  • Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts
  • Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst): 2 posts
  • Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment): 3 posts
  • Manager (Digital Marketing) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 4 Posts
  • Head (Legal): 1 post
  • DGM (NCLT): 1 post
  • DGM (Law): 1 post
  • Executive (Credit Monitoring): 10 posts
  • Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Important dates-

  • Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees starts- January 9, 2019
  • Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees ends- January 31, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

  • Statistician: Rs 15.09 Lakh CTC
  • Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives), Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives), Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst), Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment), Manager (Digital Marketing): Rs 18 Lakh CTC
  • Head (Legal): CTC between Rs 47- Rs 52 lakhs
  • DGM (NCLT): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs
  • DGM (Law): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs
  • Executive (Credit Monitoring): Negotiable. Other than CTC, no other perks.
  • Head (Product, Investment & Research): Negotiable, Other than CTC, other perks as per relative terms & conditions

SBI recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the above-mentioned website to fill the application form. They should have a valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advices etc. by email. You can also visit https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ to check the official notification.

