SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India announces fresh job vacancies at sbi.co.in; check salary, other details

SBI recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies for the post of Special Cadre Officers has been announced by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of SBI now. The posts on offer are for both regular and contractual basis. Candidates need to note that the registration process that has already been started and applications can be filled in until January 31, 2019. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. Mentioned below are the dates that candidates need to note-

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details-

Deputy Manager (Statistician): 2 posts

Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts

Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts

Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst): 2 posts

Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment): 3 posts

Manager (Digital Marketing) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 4 Posts

Head (Legal): 1 post

DGM (NCLT): 1 post

DGM (Law): 1 post

Executive (Credit Monitoring): 10 posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees starts- January 9, 2019

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees ends- January 31, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

Statistician: Rs 15.09 Lakh CTC

Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives), Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives), Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst), Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment), Manager (Digital Marketing): Rs 18 Lakh CTC

Head (Legal): CTC between Rs 47- Rs 52 lakhs

DGM (NCLT): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs

DGM (Law): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs

Executive (Credit Monitoring): Negotiable. Other than CTC, no other perks.

Head (Product, Investment & Research): Negotiable, Other than CTC, other perks as per relative terms & conditions

SBI recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the above-mentioned website to fill the application form. They should have a valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advices etc. by email. You can also visit https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ to check the official notification.